Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,247,000 after buying an additional 69,130 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,194,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,099,000 after purchasing an additional 63,801 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 904,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 78,636 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 308,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RLY opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.70. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $29.81.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

