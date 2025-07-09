iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) is Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,255 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 4.2% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5,076.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%
SGOV opened at $100.46 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average of $100.50.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
