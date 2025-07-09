Court Place Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 46.4% in the first quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 464,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.2% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 108.6% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 45,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 106,600.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $234,547.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,032.52. The trade was a 36.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of KMB opened at $131.40 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.75.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 68.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

