Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,305 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries accounts for approximately 1.1% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Chart Industries worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Stock Up 2.4%

GTLS stock opened at $167.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.60 and a twelve month high of $220.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTLS. Barclays lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $231.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Chart Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

