Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.44.
Emerson Electric Price Performance
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.48%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
