Comparing Kuehne & Nagel International (KHNGY) and Its Rivals

Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) is one of 45 public companies in the “TRANS – SERVICES” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Kuehne & Nagel International to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Kuehne & Nagel International has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuehne & Nagel International’s peers have a beta of 0.94, suggesting that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Profitability

Kuehne & Nagel International pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Kuehne & Nagel International pays out 53.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 46.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kuehne & Nagel International lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

This table compares Kuehne & Nagel International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuehne & Nagel International 4.68% 41.13% 10.28% Kuehne & Nagel International Competitors 2.85% -6.69% 2.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kuehne & Nagel International and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuehne & Nagel International 1 2 0 0 1.67 Kuehne & Nagel International Competitors 365 1334 1510 90 2.40

As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies have a potential downside of 1.48%. Given Kuehne & Nagel International’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kuehne & Nagel International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kuehne & Nagel International and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kuehne & Nagel International $28.18 billion $1.34 billion 18.92 Kuehne & Nagel International Competitors $6.80 billion $184.70 million 14.05

Kuehne & Nagel International has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Kuehne & Nagel International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Kuehne & Nagel International peers beat Kuehne & Nagel International on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Kuehne & Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions. The company also provides time-critical solutions, sea-air and time-defined products, airside and air charter services, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services. In addition, it offers spare parts logistics, production, and e-commerce logistics, distribution, packaging, and process solutions. Further, the company provides supply chain consulting and order management services. It serves aerospace, automotive, mobility, consumer, healthcare, high-tech and semicon, industrial, and perishables industries. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Schindellegi, Switzerland. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a subsidiary of Kuehne Holding AG.

