Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Aflac comprises about 1.3% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 121.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth about $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Up 0.3%

AFL opened at $103.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.27. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays set a $98.00 target price on Aflac and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $106,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,791.84. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the sale, the director owned 70,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,496,045.28. This represents a 34.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,295 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.