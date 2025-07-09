Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Holdings Decreased by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV opened at $72.57 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $75.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

