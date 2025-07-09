Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up about 1.9% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 627.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. UBS Group increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $107.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.95 and a 12 month high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 72.35% and a net margin of 7.81%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

