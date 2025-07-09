Analyzing Rockford (OTCMKTS:ROFO) and LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO)

Rockford (OTCMKTS:ROFO – Get Free Report) and LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Rockford and LiveOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockford N/A N/A N/A LiveOne -14.16% N/A -13.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rockford and LiveOne”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockford N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LiveOne $114.40 million 0.64 -$16.20 million ($0.18) -4.26

Rockford has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveOne.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.3% of LiveOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.6% of Rockford shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of LiveOne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rockford and LiveOne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockford 0 0 0 0 0.00 LiveOne 0 0 1 0 3.00

LiveOne has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 95.59%. Given LiveOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LiveOne is more favorable than Rockford.

Summary

LiveOne beats Rockford on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rockford

Rockford Corp. engages in the distribution, marketing and design of systems for the mobile audio aftermarket and OEM market. It distributes its products through the following brand names: Rockford Fosgate, Rockford Acoustic Design, CrimeStopper, Renegade and Lightning Audio. The company was founded by Jim Fosgate in 1973 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc., a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through automotive and mobile original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and distributes personalized merchandise and gifts through wholesale and direct-to-consumer distribution channels. Further, the company offers LiveOne App, an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, vodcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was formerly known as LiveXLive Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiveOne, Inc. in October 2021. LiveOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

