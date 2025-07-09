Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Dogwood Wealth Management LLC

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,178,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $213.19 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.21 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.44 and its 200-day moving average is $224.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMC. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.79.

View Our Latest Report on MMC

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.