Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Has $17.10 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 11.2% of Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triune Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $178.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $139.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.63.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

