FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,379 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVI. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronOak Wealth LLC. bought a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Price Performance

BATS:RDVI opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.03. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a one year low of $20.43 and a one year high of $26.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

