Court Place Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Markel Group accounts for 2.1% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,795,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 210,656.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,718,000 after purchasing an additional 115,861 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,852,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 281,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 121,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,891,000 after purchasing an additional 19,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,727.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total transaction of $167,529.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 632 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,430.08. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $2,001.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,924.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,852.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.84. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,491.03 and a 1-year high of $2,063.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

