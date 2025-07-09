J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Upgraded by BNP Paribas Exane to Outperform Rating

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas Exane from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $134.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.33.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SJM

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.1%

SJM opened at $103.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.31. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $93.30 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.64 and a 200-day moving average of $108.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.09 per share, with a total value of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,544.25. This represents a 37.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.