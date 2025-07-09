Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Downgraded by Rothschild & Co Redburn to “Neutral”

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.87.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MNST

Monster Beverage Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $61.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $43.32 and a 52-week high of $64.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.67.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.27%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,711,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 69,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,908.20. This trade represents a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $549,398.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,232.46. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 88,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $2,219,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.