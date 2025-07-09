XPO (NYSE:XPO) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $137.00. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on XPO. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of XPO from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of XPO from $147.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

XPO stock opened at $132.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. XPO has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.72.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. XPO had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that XPO will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 27th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter worth $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 89.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

