Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AGL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilon Health in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Agilon Health from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilon Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup upgraded Agilon Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Agilon Health from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

Agilon Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $989.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. Agilon Health has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $7.73.

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Agilon Health had a negative return on equity of 45.47% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilon Health will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilon Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Agilon Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,112,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,114,000 after acquiring an additional 272,787 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Agilon Health by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,331,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346,295 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilon Health by 187.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,212,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilon Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,928,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 35,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilon Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,060,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after acquiring an additional 311,158 shares during the last quarter.

Agilon Health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

