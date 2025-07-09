Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 1,133 Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,445 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $317.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $329.14. The company has a market capitalization of $222.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of American Express from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.25.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

