Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 220.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.47.
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
