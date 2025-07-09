TD Cowen Reiterates “Hold” Rating for LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $403.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $406.00. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LPLA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Citigroup cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $405.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.31.

Shares of LPLA opened at $383.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $371.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $187.19 and a 1-year high of $390.23.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.61. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.63, for a total transaction of $573,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,889,830.60. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 224.1% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,523,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,351 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 1,453.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,038,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,795,000 after buying an additional 971,814 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,747,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 786.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 959,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,849,000 after buying an additional 851,115 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in LPL Financial by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,905,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,454,000 after buying an additional 805,637 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States.

