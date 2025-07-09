Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 5,958 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $34.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

