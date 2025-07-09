iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.37. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.59 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
