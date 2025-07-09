iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.37. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.59 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.2641 dividend. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.