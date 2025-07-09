Court Place Advisors LLC Has $296,000 Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Radian Group by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 735.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Radian Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Radian Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point lowered Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Radian Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Radian Group Price Performance

NYSE:RDN opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.72. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.32 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $318.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.99 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 46.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

Radian Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $171,834.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,469.28. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 161,586 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,096. The trade was a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,378 shares of company stock worth $2,944,414 in the last three months. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

