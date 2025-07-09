Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 3,388 Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Court Place Advisors LLC lessened its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,121 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.76.

INTC stock opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.15. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $37.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

