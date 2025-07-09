Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Acquired by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Cavco Industries accounts for 2.4% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 16.2% during the first quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,220,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 62.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cavco Industries Price Performance
NASDAQ CVCO opened at $446.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $459.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.02. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $341.14 and a 1 year high of $549.99. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.
About Cavco Industries
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.
