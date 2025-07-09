Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,837 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 239,801 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 28,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Stefano Pessina acquired 832,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $9,163,160.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 145,621,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,288,079.79. This represents a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Get Our Latest Report on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ WBA opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.72 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.66%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.