Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Acquires 303 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,958 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $6,375,744,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 56,142.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,295,153 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,344,586,000 after buying an additional 8,280,404 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,592,718 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,346,712,000 after buying an additional 2,301,010 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,503,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,807,527,000 after buying an additional 1,058,488 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,616,007 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,899,905,000 after buying an additional 906,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Wall Street Zen cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.57.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $307.50 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Kristen Gil acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $271.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,329.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,327.06. The trade was a 3,135.59% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $179,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,390. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

