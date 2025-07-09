Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by New Insight Wealth Advisors

New Insight Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,607 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 5.3% of New Insight Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3%

RSP stock opened at $184.16 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $188.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.40. The firm has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

