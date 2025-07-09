Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOA. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at $232,000.

Shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF stock opened at $82.89 on Wednesday. iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $83.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

