Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Upgraded by Barclays to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Barclays upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZLDPF

Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLDPF opened at $59.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.68. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $141.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 25.07 and a current ratio of 25.10.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.61 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 2,127.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.