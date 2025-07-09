JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Position Decreased by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,256,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,034,000 after buying an additional 2,805,860 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,914,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,591,000 after buying an additional 860,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,910,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,222 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,695,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,124,000 after purchasing an additional 498,270 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,382,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,162,000 after acquiring an additional 141,724 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $58.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day moving average of $53.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.4942 dividend. This represents a $5.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

