Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 48,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Graver Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Graver Capital Management LLC now owns 27,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 45,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 247,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,073,000 after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUB opened at $104.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.13. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

