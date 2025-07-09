Dogwood Wealth Management LLC Has $640,000 Position in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Revvity by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Revvity by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $100.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. Revvity Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.70 and a 1-year high of $129.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $664.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RVTY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Revvity from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.07.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Further Reading

