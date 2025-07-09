Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FICO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,781,051,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 678,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,318,630,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,585,000 after purchasing an additional 26,811 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 286,768.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 258,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,129,000 after acquiring an additional 258,092 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,087.50, for a total transaction of $1,663,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,175. This trade represents a 76.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total transaction of $8,386,592.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,517,016.70. The trade was a 29.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,895 shares of company stock valued at $35,337,869. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $1,705.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.43, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac Corporation has a one year low of $1,484.29 and a one year high of $2,402.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,871.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,870.80.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 31.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,293.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price (up previously from $2,225.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,304.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fair Isaac

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.