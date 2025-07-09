JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

