Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Belden by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Belden news, SVP Leah Tate sold 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $26,250.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,518.80. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Belden from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Belden from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

Belden Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE BDC opened at $120.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.64. Belden Inc has a one year low of $83.18 and a one year high of $131.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Belden had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $624.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

