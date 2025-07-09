Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SHW. Barclays reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $405.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.31.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:SHW opened at $345.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $351.46 and a 200-day moving average of $347.93. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $297.86 and a 52 week high of $400.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.87%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.