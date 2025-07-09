Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 161 Shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Docusign comprises about 1.3% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Docusign by 4.9% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 84,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Docusign by 565.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,379,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,368 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the first quarter valued at about $4,357,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Docusign by 528.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 91,017 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the first quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. Docusign Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $107.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Docusign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Docusign had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $763.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docusign declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOCU. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Docusign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Docusign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Docusign

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $3,100,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 143,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,122.33. The trade was a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $1,132,696.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,723 shares in the company, valued at $8,282,080.40. The trade was a 12.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,552 shares of company stock worth $6,592,351. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

