First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stake Lifted by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 2.2% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $8,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter.

FPE stock opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

