Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 315,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,338,000 after purchasing an additional 54,372 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,448,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 57,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,800,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $305.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.77. The company has a market capitalization of $502.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $308.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

