Silphium Asset Management Ltd Has $6.16 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Silphium Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for about 5.0% of Silphium Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Silphium Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 86,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,190,000 after buying an additional 19,533 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:CME opened at $275.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.17 and a 52 week high of $290.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.61.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.71% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.30%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $132,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,215. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phyllis M. Lockett sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $294,552.80. Following the sale, the director owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,651.04. The trade was a 25.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,400 shares of company stock worth $3,680,610. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.87.

View Our Latest Report on CME Group

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.