Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $48.86, with a volume of 10357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.61.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.2%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1885 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,664,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,201,000 after acquiring an additional 67,993 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 842,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,578,000 after buying an additional 9,839 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,964,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 235,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 167.6% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 152,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 95,467 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

