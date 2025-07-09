Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $48.86, with a volume of 10357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.61.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.2%
The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.83.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1885 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
