First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 7,635 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 648,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,635 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up 1.5% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,148,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,356 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,730.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 25,338 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 193,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 90,147 shares during the period. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30.
Invesco Preferred ETF Profile
The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.
