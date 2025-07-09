iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mosaic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $109.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.40. The firm has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $111.06.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.