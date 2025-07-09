SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Slagle Financial LLC

Slagle Financial LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $401,829,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,499 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 105.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after purchasing an additional 896,836 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $145,278,000. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 716,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,408,000 after purchasing an additional 384,840 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $304.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $100.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $217.27 and a 52 week high of $317.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

