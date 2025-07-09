Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Lakeside Advisors INC.

Lakeside Advisors INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 0.9% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $69.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $143.49. The company has a market cap of $310.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Dbs Bank cut Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

