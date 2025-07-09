Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Raised by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $177.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.62 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price objective (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

