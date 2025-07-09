Henderson European Trust (LON:HET) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Henderson European Trust plc (LON:HET – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 204.50 ($2.78) and last traded at GBX 204 ($2.77), with a volume of 101783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 201.50 ($2.74).
Henderson European Trust Stock Up 0.9%
The company has a market capitalization of £678.97 million, a P/E ratio of 602.21 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 193.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 186.08.
Henderson European Trust (LON:HET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX 1.05 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Henderson European Trust had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 95.15%.
Henderson European Trust Company Profile
Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
