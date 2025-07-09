Henderson European Trust (LON:HET) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Henderson European Trust plc (LON:HET – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 204.50 ($2.78) and last traded at GBX 204 ($2.77), with a volume of 101783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 201.50 ($2.74).

Henderson European Trust Stock Up 0.9%

The company has a market capitalization of £678.97 million, a P/E ratio of 602.21 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 193.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 186.08.

Get Henderson European Trust alerts:

Henderson European Trust (LON:HET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX 1.05 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Henderson European Trust had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 95.15%.

Henderson European Trust Company Profile

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson European Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson European Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.