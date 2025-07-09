Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Trading Down 25.7% – Should You Sell?

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 25.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Approximately 1,134,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 5,196,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).
Cloudbreak Discovery Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of £2.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.14.
Cloudbreak Discovery Company Profile
Through its wholly owned but independently operated subsidiary, Cloudbreak Exploration Inc, the Company will develop its array of mineral assets, whilst continuing to generate new projects with a particular focus on commodities key to the energy transition.
The Group’s generative model across the energy and mineral sector enables a multi-asset approach to investing and exploration.
